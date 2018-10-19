Après son anorexie, elle partage les photos de sa guérison

L’anorexie est une maladie mentale qui peut tuer. Les clichés Instagram de Sarah Rav, qui pesait 30 kilos au plus fort de ses troubles alimentaires, sont là pour le rappeler. Aujourd’hui rétablie, l’étudiante en médecine de 20 ans publie sur le réseau social des avant/après sa guérison impressionnants.

Toujours très fine, elle a visiblement repris du poids et des muscles. L’anorexie a été son cauchemar pendant plusieurs années. Obsédée par son désir de perdre du poids, cette Australienne faisait trois heures de sport par jour, jusqu’à en saigner du nez. Elle cachait son mal-être sous des vêtements amples, mais les ecchymoses et son visage décharné ont tout de même alerté ses professeurs, qui ont décidé d’agir. Hospitalisée, elle n’a pu revenir à l’université sans l’accord d’un médecin et d’un psychologue.

Sarah Rav a repris 19 kilos

Grâce aux soins, Sarah Rav a repris 19 kilos, une alimentation saine, ses études et a crée un programme sportif. Sensibiliser aux troubles alimentaires sur les réseaux sociaux est aussi devenu son combat. Preuve que les patients peuvent s’en sortir, même si le compte Instagram de la jeune fille reste très focalisé sur son apparence physique et la nourriture.



L’anorexie mentale se caractérise par un refus de s'alimenter, malgré la sensation de faim intense, ainsi qu'un refus de prendre du poids alors que le corps est de fait très amaigri. La personne souffrant d'anorexie mentale a le sentiment d'être toujours en surpoids et cherche à maigrir par tous les moyens. Cela passe notamment par le contrôle des calories de tous les aliments consommés.

Entre 0,9 et 1,5 % des femmes

Cette obsession de la perte de poids sous l’influence de facteurs psycho–comportementaux fait de l'anorexie mentale une pathologie psychiatrique relevant d’une prise en charge spécifique. L'anorexie mentale peut être associée à des conduites boulimiques.



L'anorexie mentale est une pathologie relativement rare (entre 0,9 et 1,5 % des femmes et 0,2 à 0,3 % des hommes). Elle touche en majorité les filles (90 % des cas), mais aussi de plus en plus les garçons. Les pics d'apparition de la maladie se situent entre 13–14 ans et 16–17 ans.